KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people were hit by gunfire in a triple shooting in Kansas City on Friday evening.
The shooting happened in the are of E. 83rd Street and The Paseo at about 5:40 p.m.
Three people were injured. For one person, those injuries are life-threatening.
The victims took themselves to the hospital for treatment.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
