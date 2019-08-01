KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people have been injured in two separate shootings that happened in KC on Thursday night.
One shooting happened at 48th and Troost around 7:55 p.m.
The victim in that shooting sustained critical injuries.
The other shooting was in the 5300 block of Persimmon.
That victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on any suspects yet.
