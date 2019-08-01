KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people were injured in two separate shootings that happened in KC on Thursday night.
The first shooting happened at 47th and Troost around 7:33 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was unable to give a statement and was taken to the hospital where they immediately went into surgery.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw the victim being thrown from a vehicle that fled the scene.
The other shooting was in the 5300 block of Persimmon Trail at 7:37 p.m.
Officers found that the 28-year-old victim in this shooting had been shot in the neck.
He said he had been shot and that his vehicle had been taken.
He was taken to the hospital by EMS and is listed as being in stable condition.
His vehicle was found a short time later. It was heavily damaged and no one was inside of it.
There’s no word on any suspects yet.
