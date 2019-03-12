KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least one person is hurt after a shooting in Kansas City.
Officers were called about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to the area of 96th Street and McGee Avenue in regards to the sound of shots.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a man on a porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.
There is no suspect information at this time. Investigators are looking for a dark-colored Toyota Camry that could be involved.
