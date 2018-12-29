KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People in two cars were shooting at each other on Saturday afternoon and one person was hit by gunfire.
The police were called to the area of Ward Parkway and 65th Street at about 4:20 p.m.
The person who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries.
The car that the shooting victim was inside of stayed at the scene.
The other car drove off.
