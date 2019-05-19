OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Three people are injured in a vehicle crash in Olathe Sunday evening.
Police are on the scene located at W 105th Street and S Woodland Road for a vehicle crash that happened at 6:45.
Two cars were involved in the crash and three people were injured. Two people have serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital, while the other person has minor injuries.
