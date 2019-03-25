1 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 150 in Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- One person was injured following a fiery, four-vehicle crash Monday morning.
It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at Pryor Road on Missouri Highway 150 in Lee’s Summit.
Police say one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.