KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning.
It happened about 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Fifth Street.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler said one victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
We are working to find out if police have a shooter in custody and what may have led up to this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.