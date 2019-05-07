LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A suspect has surrendered after a standoff that lasted hours Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a local hospital on the report of a gunshot wound. After talking with the victim, officers were able to determine that the shooting took place inside a home in the 100 block of northwest Chipman.
Officers responded to the residence and believed that the suspect was still inside and armed. A large perimeter was established around the home.
After several hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered to police.
The victim’s injuries are listed as serious but non-life-threatening.
The investigation into the shooting is on-going.
