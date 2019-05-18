KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Multiple people were injured in a bus accident in Kansas City on Saturday.
The crash happened in the area of Jackson Avenue and E. 17th Street just before 12:50 p.m.
Five people were injured in the crash. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
The RideKC bus crashed while it was storming in KC, and police dispatchers say the crash might be weather related.
The crash happened while the bus was headed north and an SUV was headed east on 17th Street.
The SUV ran a stop sign at Jackson and the bus hit it, pushing it into the yard of a house on the northeast corner of the intersection.
The SUV was ultimately pushed into a unoccupied car that was parked in the driveway there.
The area was essentially closed off to traffic as the authorities deal with the incident.
