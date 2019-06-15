MORGAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Five people were injured when there was a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to MSHP records, the incident happened at 2:18 p.m. on Saturday at the Millstone Marina’s gas dock.
The 1993 Chris Craft had just been filled with fuel when the driver started its engine. Then, there was an explosion due to a lack of ventilation and a mechanical failure.
One person was ejected, went into the water, and had to be rescued.
Four people sustained moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital. That includes a 6-year-old girl, a 71-year-old man who was the driver, a 48-year-old woman, and a 39-year-old man.
On passenger, a 42-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was flown to a hospital.
All five of them are from Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.