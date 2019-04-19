DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) – Crews are responding to a seven-vehicle crash Friday evening in De Soto.
Officials at the scene near K-10 and Kill Creek Road report that two people were injured in the crash and that they had minor injuries.
The crash has created a long backup for drivers on eastbound K-10.
The road reopened just before 7:30 p.m. It was closed for just over an hour.
