KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Three people were hurt following a crash involving a semi-truck and car on Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff.
The wreck happened on I-70 westbound around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.
According to police, an investigation determined a westbound Ford Focus left the road and struck a barrier in the area. The vehicle was redirected into the lanes of traffic, where the car then hit a tractor-trailer.
The trailer overturned on its side off the right side of I-70.
The driver of the car is listed in critical condition.
The driver and passenger of the trailer were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
