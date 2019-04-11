KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person was injured during a protest that happened at an event on UMKC’s campus on Thursday night.
The disturbance happened during an event at Royall Hall, reportedly inside Stack Auditorium.
According to UMKC’s website, the event was called “A Night with Michael Knowles.” Knowles was invited by Young Americans for Freedom and the topic of the lecture was "men are not women."
The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. The event was set to start at 8 p.m.
The university had a description of the event on their website. On Knowles' "About" page on his website, it says:
"Michael appears regularly on Fox & Friends, EWTN News Nightly, and OANN Tipping Point, among other television news programs. He has lectured at research institutes and universities throughout the United States, including the University of Pennsylvania, Michigan State University, the University of Wisconsin, the University of Michigan, Florida State University, the University of Alabama, Yeshiva University, Franciscan University of Steubenville, the Alabama Policy Institute, and many others. Vanity Fair has described Michael as 'a dapper, lib-triggering troll.'"
Protesters could be seen at UMKC on Thursday night holding signs outside that said, "Trans rights are human rights," "Respect my existence," and "Trans men are men."
Those protesters outside, who did not have tickets to the event, said they wanted to send the message that Knowles was not welcome there.
There were also protesters inside the lecture hall in an attempt to disrupt the speech. Someone who was there showed KCTV5 News video that they took and protesters could be seen going up and down the stairs, yelling and shouting, but things were not physical. Then, someone can be seen getting taken down to the ground.
A university spokesperson said it had gotten to the point of being disruptive, so they were trying to get people out of the building. Something then "went off" or "liquid" was sprayed, according to witnesses. Due to things becoming physically disruptive, they tried to arrest someone.
Everyone was then pushed out of the room, but people were trying to get back inside.
A UMKC spokesperson confirmed that university police used a taser on one protester and used pepper spray, or O.C. spray, on several others.
The taser was used on the protester they were arresting, who was reportedly resisting arrest. That person was the one who was injured and was treated at the scene.
