KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Officials say 17 people in Douglas County were seriously injured by a strong tornado that struck near the college town of Lawrence.
The Douglas County Emergency Management said the three remain in hospitals as of Wednesday afternoon.
Along with the injuries, 40 homes and buildings sustained heavy damage, while another 25 were damaged by the storm.
It warned people to stay away from storm-damaged areas.
The tornado touched down Tuesday night in a neighborhood south of Lawrence, which is home to the University of Kansas. More than a dozen homes were severely damaged, but no one was killed.
The tornado was part of another strong round of severe and damaging storms that have battered the central U.S. Several twisters were reported in Iowa and Missouri, which also got heavy rain that caused flash flooding and led to water rescues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.