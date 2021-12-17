SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) --- The Missouri Department of Conservation rescued an injured bald eagle this week at Smithville Lake.
Officials say the bald eagle was not shot and did not have broken wings, but blood tests are being performed to see if it's suffer from lead poisoning or an infection.
The eagle will be taken in for rehabilitation, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
