KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people have been transported with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into Summit Pointe Elementary School.
The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old child who were both in the vehicle were seriously injured.
No injuries were reported to anyone inside the school, which is located at 13100 E. 147th Street in KCMO.
Investigators with the Kansas City Police Department said the woman drove into the school's circular driveway, but instead of following it to the right, she continued straight, hitting the building.
Inspectors from the KCMO Dangerous Buildings department responded to the scene and determined that the school structure was still safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.