JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Two people were injured on Saturday night when a van crashed into a tractor, according to the the Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday east of B Road on K-16 Highway, which is a little more than a mile from the Pottawatomie County line.
A 2005 Chrysler Town and County was headed west when it hit a westbound tractor that was pulling a farm implement on the back.
Three people were in the van. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and had to be flown to the hospital. The passenger in the front seat was also injured, but was taken to the hospital by EMS.
