OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Four people were injured when a SUV went all the way into a business on Friday afternoon.
The business, which is a beauty salon, is in the 800 block of S. Clairborne Road. The incident happened at about 1:12 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found that a light-colored Lincoln MKX SUV had gone into a single-story commercial building. Footage from Chopper5 showed the building is laid out in the style of a strip mall.
Four people inside the building were injured and were taken to local hospitals.
Initial reports said there were critical and moderate injuries, however the four individuals who were injured were ultimately taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are all expected to be alright.
“My wife was in there and they said she was thrown to the back of the shop and they took her to Overland Park Regional,” Robert Messer said. “They said she was conscious, but in real bad pain.”
The driver did stay at the scene, was not injured, and is cooperating with the investigation.
The people in the salon were regulars and Pat Barber said she knows everyone who was inside.
Barber raced to the shopping center after her daughter called.
“She said, ‘You better get up to the beauty shop,’” Barber recalled. “She said, ‘A car just ran through it, and it doesn’t look good.’”
The people inside were pinned down after the SUV ran through the glass and the scene rattled Carber.
“I really am numb,” she said. “She was pinned under the shampoo bowl with her knees against the wall,” she recalled.
Barber did say she is sure this was not done on purpose.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to figure out what happened in the moments before the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-8477.
