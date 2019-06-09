KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a family dispute that escalated into a shooting Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, one family member shot his cousin in the leg in the 2800 block of Lister Avenue, and then made another family member leave with him, but this has not been confirmed as a kidnapping.
The subject was released a couple miles away.
The suspect is not in custody at this time.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
