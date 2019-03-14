KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is hurt after a shooting Thursday morning near 53rd Street and Swope Parkway.
It happened just after midnight.
The exact status of the victim's injuries are still unknown. Police have also not released any information on a suspect.
This is a developing story, refresh page for the latest details.
