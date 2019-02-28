RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Two people were injured after a chase ended in a crash in Raytown on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened in the area of E. 63rd Street and Cedar Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
The police said that they were pursuing a stolen vehicle when it wrecked.
There was a short foot chase and two people were arrested.
Two people sustained minor injuries.
A Ford Fiesta and an SUV were involved in the crash, but it's currently unknown which one police were chasing.
Cedar Avenue was closed between 63rd Street and 63rd Terrace.
