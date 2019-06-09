OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has minor injuries after an aggravated robbery took place Sunday.
Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place in the 13500 block of College Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m.
According to officials, the victim said that he was physically struck by the suspect who stole property from him and then fled the scene with a second suspect. It is to be believed that they left in an unknown make/model maroon vehicle.
The suspects were described as black males, 5 feet 6-8 inches tall, 15-16 years-old with slender builds. One suspect was wearing a white shirt, grey shorts, a light-colored ball cap and an ace bandage around one of his knees.
The second suspect is described as wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
