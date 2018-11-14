KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Officers responding a shooting discovered a 1-year-old had been shot late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened about 11 p.m. on 13th Street and Central Avenue.
The child suffered a broken femur and is expected to recover.
Police say the injury was inflicted because someone fired multiple rounds into the house.
Police also say the father of the home is a gang member and was arrested for an NCIC drug warrant.
