SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- An infant has died following a house fire early Sunday morning in Shawnee.
Crews arrived at the scene of a fully-engulfed house fire at around 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of W. 69th Terrace.
The infant was found dead inside the home, according to the Shawnee Fire Department.
The Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District 2 assisted crews with the fire.
No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.