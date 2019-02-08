MANHATTAN, KS -- Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Industrial Hemp Research Program are now available on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website.
The program allows for the licensing of growers, distributors and processors of industrial hemp as part of a research program.
To be considered, applicants must submit a research license application, including a research proposal, along with all required attachments, applicable fees, and fingerprint cards and waiver forms to submit to a state and national criminal history check. Applications materials must be submitted by March 1.
KDA says the opportunity to grow a new crop in Kansas offers the potential for diversification for Kansas farmers looking for an alternative crop, or for new farming enterprises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.