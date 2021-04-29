Lenexa pedestrian struck

A pedestrian was struck Thursday evening at 79th and Pflumm in Lenexa. 

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian in the area of W. 79th Street and Pflumm Road. 

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to police. 

The condition of the victim is unknown at this point. 

Police say traffic could be blocked off for "a few hours." 

