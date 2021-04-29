LENEXA, KS (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian in the area of W. 79th Street and Pflumm Road.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to police.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this point.
Police say traffic could be blocked off for "a few hours."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.