KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been charged with distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl in Wyandotte County.
Anthony Stokes, 32, South Deerfield, MA, is charged with five counts of distributing fentanyl and five counts of selling counterfeit drugs.
The indictment alleges the crimes took place during December 2018 through February 2019.
The indictment alleges Stokes sold 114 tablets with counterfeit identifying marks belonging to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. The tablets contained more than 14.6 grams of fentanyl.
Stokes was arrested June 11 in Massachusetts.
If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine on the fentanyl charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the counterfeit drug charges.
