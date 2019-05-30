TOPEKA, KS – A Topeka man is facing federal charges after he imported devices from China that, for $19 each, can turn a Glock pistol into a fully automatic machine gun, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.
Jacob Gragg was indicted on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Topeka.
Gragg, a 33-year-old Topekan, was charged in a four-count indictment with: unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of an unregistered machine gun, unlawful possession of an explosive, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The indictment alleges investigators seized seven “Glock switches” and .5 pounds of the binary explosive Tannerite from Gragg.
Gragg bought the Glock switches from a company in Shenzhen, Gaundong Province, China. On a website, the company advertised the “Glock Auto Switch,” saying the product would convert all models of Glock pistols to “full auto.” The device operates by applying force to the trigger bar to prevent it from limiting the weapon to firing only one round each time the trigger is depressed.
The indictment alleges Gragg was prohibited from possessing the explosive because he had prior felony convictions in Shawnee County District Court and Morris County District Court.
If convicted, he faces the following penalties:
- For unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of an explosive by a prohibited person: Up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000
- For possession of an unregistered machine gun: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $10,000.
- For possession with intent to distribute marijuana: Up to five years and a fine up to $250,000.
