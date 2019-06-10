KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An Independence woman faces up to 20 years in federal prison for drug charges.
Rebecca McCorey, 39, pleaded guilty on June 7 to maintaining a drug-involved premises.
This comes after Independence police were called out to McCorey’s home on July 7, 2018, on a reported shooting. There, officers found a body lying in the living room of the home.
According to court documents, McCorey had recently purchased two Taurus 9mm handguns. A 14-year-old has been charged regarding the deadly shooting. The teen suspect allegedly used one of the firearms that McCorey purchased in the shooting.
During a search of the residence, officers found a bag containing 63.85 grams of methamphetamine in McCorey’s bedroom.
When pleading guilty, McCorey admitted that she unlawfully and consciously used her home to use and store meth from March 1 to July 7, 2018.
Sentencing will be determined after an investigation by the United States Probation Office is completed.
