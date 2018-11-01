INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- After a six-month moratorium on disconnects after the implementation of a new billing system, the city of Independence will resume disconnecting services the week of Nov. 12.
Utilities customers who are past-due on their account may receive a phone call or notice on their bill.
“We understand many of our customers had questions following the new billing system implementation and we have worked to answer all of these questions including an independent, external audit of the implementation,” Assistant City Manager and Utilities Director Mark Randall said.
“We continue to work with customers who need help on a repayment plan,” he said. “If you have questions or would like to start a repayment plan, please contact our Customer Service team.”
The City announced the results of the independent external audit on Sept. 24. You can find a summary of the audit here at indep.us/externalauditpr.
If customers have questions about their account or would like to discuss a repayment plan, they can call 816-325-7930, email utilitycustomerservice@indepmo.org, or visit the customer service representatives at 17221 E. 23rd Street S. during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.