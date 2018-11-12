INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --The cold temperatures and snow can mean a bump in your monthly budget.
People’s power bills go up as the mercury falls.
The city of Independence utility company is starting shutoffs Monday.
That could mean families are without heat in winter-like conditions.
Independence will resume disconnection of services after a 6-month postponement.
This comes after the implementation of a new utilities billing system.
Over the summer, complaints from hundreds of customers prompted an audit of the utilities company.
This was completed on Sept. 24th.
The report notes several complaints by customers over higher bills than normal, and late bill delivery,
Other complaints include bills being mailed to wrong addresses, and more.
Because of this, the 6-month moratorium was placed for late fees and utility disconnects until all issues were resolved.
Now that the postponement is over, customers who are past due on their account may receive a phone call or notice on their bill.
Customers may be eligible for assistance programs.
