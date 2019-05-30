INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence teenager has been charged in a March shooting and robbery.
Sean M. Quinn Jr., 16, faces first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, on March 25, Independence police responded to a reported shooting call in the 17000 block of East Susquehanna Drive and found a victim in the stairwell of the apartment complex. He had been shot in the chest.
He identified the shooter as "Quinn," records state.
Police knew Quinn lived nearby and police set up a perimeter around his residence. Another juvenile exited the residence and advised that the suspect was inside and refusing to come out. But later he exited the residence and was taken into custody.
Quinn told police he shot the victim and said it was part of a plan to rob the victim. They were meeting so Quinn could sell him a gun. The victim had withdrawn cash. They struggled after Quinn grabbed the victim's backpack and Quinn shot the victim. He also stated he hid the $300 at another residence.
Police also found Facebook messages in which Quinn said he was going to do a "lick" or robbery.
The victim suffered serious injuries as the bullet hit his spine and paralyzed him from the waist down.
Quinn was certified by juvenile authorities to be charged as adult.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $200,000.
