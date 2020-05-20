KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence teen has been charged in the fatal shooting outside a Truman Road gas station.
Camryn Wilkins, 17, faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.
According to court records, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies were called early Sunday morning to the Truman Mart gas station in the 8300 block of Truman Road in the unincorporated area of Jackson County known as Blue Summit.
Witnesses told Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators Juszczyk and Wilkins argued outside the store early Sunday.
During the argument, Juszczyk put his hands around Wilkins’s neck and pushed him against a wall, according to a court document.
Witnesses and surveillance video show Wilkins pulled a gun and shot Juszczyk several times.
Wilkins fled the scene after the shooting.
