INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A teenager is facing robbery charges after being seen in a viral video holding a gun to another teen’s head.
Alexander A. Schrader, 17, is facing one count of first-degree robbery.
According to court records filed Wednesday, Independence police were alerted to the reported assault of a 13-year-old. Police say, Schrader held a gun to the victim’s head.
The victim told police that Schrader stole money from them during the assault.
Schrader turned himself into police and confessed to putting a gun to the other teen’s head. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The juvenile who recorded the incident was interviewed by police and turned over to juvenile authorities.
