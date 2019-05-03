INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- With more rain on the way, an Independence business owner fears it’s a matter of time before water rushes into her store once again.
The owner believes the problem is man-made and needs to be fixed.
At Fairmount Liquors, they try to keep all of their products up high off the ground because they are worried when the next flood may come.
Flooding has caused damage near Thelma Jordan’s store not once, not twice, but at least seven times.
“Rain, rain go away,” she said. “Can we survive flood seven? Luckily, flood seven wasn't as bad as some of the others, so we made it, but eight might be a problem.”
It floods often enough that Jordan uses a tree as a “rain gauge” of sorts. Red paint marks each foot of water, so they know just how high the water is behind her business.
“It's one, two, three, four, five, then ‘F’... for flood,” she said with a laugh.
On some days, the “F” that is currently covered by water stands for a word she can’t say on television because constant worry and costly damage are frustrating.
“Nobody does anything,” Jordan said. “We’ve had meeting after meeting. Nobody does anything. It just keeps flooding. It's crazy.”
Jordan said the flooding issues started when the owner of Best Buy Car Co. across the street got frustrated with waiting on the city of Sugar Creek for approval to fix a broken culvert in his lot, so he filled it with gravel. She said that prevented water from flowing properly.
She said, “It flooded. Bad.”
Jordan said the gravel-filled culvert across the street falls within Sugar Creek city limits but that MoDOT maintains Highway 24, the often water-covered road that separates the car lot from her Independence store.
“I don't know what to do,” she said. “I go to all the meetings. I've talked to mayors. To governors.”
She’s also filed a civil lawsuit. Last May, the mayor of Sugar Creek told KCTV5 News in a statement:
“The City of Sugar Creek maintains that this is a problem on private property. However, the City of Sugar Creek has met with MoDOT and the City of Independence within the past two months to determine how this flooding situation can be remedied for the benefit of all concerned.”
Because high water is back once again this year, we asked the mayor for an update. He referred us to an attorney who has not yet returned our request for comment.
“I'm almost 76 years old,” Jordan said. “I'm ready to retire. This is part of my retirement. Who is going to want to buy a store that floods?”
She is still holding out hope that something will change for her, neighboring businesses and homeowners. She’s also bracing once again for another wet and muddy mess because of next week’s forecast.
“Everybody feels for you but nobody wants to get in there and fix it,” Jordan said.
KCTV5 News also reached out to the city of Independence. A spokesperson said, "Conversations continue with all parties involved. Any updates will be provided to the public when available.”
