KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City, Mo., has reached an all-time record for homicides and violence is on the rise in neighboring districts as well.
In 2020, sadly, several of those shootings have resulted in children getting killed or seriously injured.
A look at some of the youngest victims in Kansas City this year. It's not necessarily a complete list.
- January 23: A child under the age of 10 was among those wounded in a triple-shooting at 56th and Wabash. The shooting happened, according to police, as a dispute between two adults.
- March 31: A child under the age of 10 was injured in a shooting at Truman and Winchester.
- May 2: A juvenile was injured in a shooting the 2300 block of Van Brunt.
- June 23: A child was shot in the arm at 54th Street and North Bales Avenue. The child was inside the home.
- June 29: LeGend Taliferro was shot and killed in a shooting on East 63rd Street and The Paseo. Taliferro's murder prompted the Trump Administration to launch Operation LeGend, a task force aimed at reducing violent crime.
- June 21: A mother was killed while strolling a 2-year-old girl at 26th and Van Brunt. The child was not injured in the shooting.
- September 21: Tyron Payton was killed in a shooting that wounded two others at Linwood and Indiana in Kansas City.
- November 13: Independence police say a 9-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting between two vehicles in the area of US Highway 40 and Sterling Avenue.
Again, the list isn't necessarily complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.