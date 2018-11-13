INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Thanksgiving is just a week away, and some little boys and girls are already working on their Christmas lists.
One metro community is remembering a special man who helped Santa Claus for decades.
Dale Jones spent years as Santa’s helper.
He brought joy to all ages and embodied the Christmas spirit.
Mike Pollard was a good friend.
“He never met a stranger. He never met somebody that he couldn’t warm up to. He just was a rare individual," he said.
The devoted husband and loving father suffered a heart attack at a local hospital. He never recovered and passed away Monday.
“I choose to believe, and I believe that Dale is in a better place now," Pollard said.
Jones was a man of faith. he was also an ordained minister. He worked at the Community of Christ for more than 30 years.
A social media post about his untimely death already has more than 400 shares.
Some are sharing memories of special moments with the beloved friend of Old Saint Nick. Others are offering their sincere condolences.
“The person who brings us gifts and cheers and love and acceptance and tries to bring healing in the world instead of division," Charlie Robison said. “That was Dale, absolutely Dale.”
Robison knew Jones since the 70s. He’s been called to fill his friend’s role this holiday season.
“He wanted to show he had a special interest in these children and family as well," Robison said.
Jones also played Santa’s helper around town. A memorial fund has been set up. Click here to donate.
