INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The authorities in Independence are still looking for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that happened almost a year ago.
The suspect is 28-year-old Henry A. Hernandez-Guerra. He is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
He has a warrant out for first-degree assault and armed criminal action, which carries a $50,000 bond.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
The assault happened on Feb. 2, 2018, when there was a shooting in the parking lot of the Salty Iguana Restaurant at 17717 E. US 40 Highway, which seriously injured another male.
“We have received no information as far as helpful tips that might assist with his arrest,” the Independence police said. “It is our goal to seek justice for the victim of this crime.”
Henry reportedly has family in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as Virginia and Texas. His current location is unknown.
The police are asking for people who know where he might be to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Reference the Independence Police Department Case Number “2018-8490.”
