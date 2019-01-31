Henry A. Hernandez-Guerra

Henry A. Hernandez-Guerra.

 (IPD)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The authorities in Independence are still looking for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that happened almost a year ago.

The suspect is 28-year-old Henry A. Hernandez-Guerra. He is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has a warrant out for first-degree assault and armed criminal action, which carries a $50,000 bond.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. 

The assault happened on Feb. 2, 2018, when there was a shooting in the parking lot of the Salty Iguana Restaurant at 17717 E. US 40 Highway, which seriously injured another male.

“We have received no information as far as helpful tips that might assist with his arrest,” the Independence police said. “It is our goal to seek justice for the victim of this crime.”

Henry reportedly has family in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as Virginia and Texas. His current location is unknown.

The police are asking for people who know where he might be to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Reference the Independence Police Department Case Number “2018-8490.”

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.