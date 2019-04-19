INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police Department is still looking for a man who was last seen on Nov. 22.
Stephen A. Maybir is a 32-year-old man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weights 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is a Pacific Islander.
He has been missing since Nov. 22 of last year.
He had recently moved from Hawaii to Independence in order to care for his ill father. His family and friends have been trying to contact him but have not been successful.
The police department shared information about the man’s disappearance on March 28. On April 19, they said they are still investigating and trying to learn more about the man’s disappearance.
Anyone who has information about Maybir’s whereabouts is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.
The case number is “2019-17088."
