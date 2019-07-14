INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a homicide near a McDonald's.
At about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area of a McDonald's located at 40 Highway and I-70 on a double shooting.
According to the Independence police Facebook page early on Sunday, there were no fatalities at the time of the shooting, the two people shot were taken to area hospitals.
Later on Sunday, the Facebook page said that they are now classifying the double shooting as a homicide.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest and identifying the driver and any passengers in the vehicle. The vehicle is described as white and possibly a Dodge Journey or Caliber with unknown license and no driver information.
Anyone with information on the vehicle and occupants or anyone who was a witness at the incident Sunday, to please call the Independence Missouri Police Department at 816-325-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at
816-474-TIPS (8477). Case # 19-54267.
