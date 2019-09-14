INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Independence police are looking for a woman who is wanted on several warrants.
Police are looking for Sabrina M. Keller, a 22-year-old white female from Independence. She is 5'3" and 132 lbs.
According to police, she has several warrants for tampering with a motor vehicle, escape, fleeing and drug offenses.
She is known to be armed and dangerous.
Police ask if you know where she may be at to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD tips at 816-325-777.
