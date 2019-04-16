INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a subject.
Independence police are trying to identify a subject in reference to ongoing criminal investigation into theft of a motor vehicle.
The theft occurred at a business located in the 4500 block of S. Nolan Road.
If you can identify the subject, please call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
