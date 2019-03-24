INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.
Authorities said that officers were called to the 2900 block of South Forest for a shooting Sunday morning at 12:17.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Donald L. McIntosh. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 18-year-old Ingenue K. Persinger who they believe is a person of interest.
Homicide Investigation - Person of InterestIf you know where we can find Ingenue K. Persinger (18 yo black female, 5'7"/200lbs) or have info about this, call Tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.orgInfo:https://t.co/7gwnn34dRU pic.twitter.com/NRAjYhWn8b— Independence Police (@ipdinfo) March 24, 2019
Persinger is described as a 5-foot 7-inches female and weighing 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Police said that this is still an active scene and more information will be reported when available.
