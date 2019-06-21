INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence police are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman who is considered endangered.
According to police, Brandy R. Furr was last seen on Monday at her grandmother's home in the 22800 block of 42nd Terrace South.
Furr is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She has no cell phone and no known vehicle.
Her family and friends have not heard from her, which they say is out of character.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, local law enforcement, or the Independence police at 816-836-3600.
