INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence police are looking for a man who has a warrant out for his arrest for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Jarrod Hunt, 36, is the subject of that federal warrant.
Hunt has previous addresses in Independence and has been seen in the two vehicles pictured.
If you know where the police can find him, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.
