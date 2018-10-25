INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The police are looking for a man who they believe was involved in an armed robbery.
Dominique M. Martin is wanted for armed criminal action and armed robbery.
He is a 20-year-old black man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He is from Kansas City, Missouri.
On Oct 22 of this year, Martin was involved in an armed carjacking that happened in the parking lot at E. 23rd Street and Lee’s Summit Road in Independence, Missouri.
Later that evening, he was involved in a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement where he crashed, fled on foot, and escaped.
Martin is still believed to be armed and dangerous.
A felony warrant has been issued for one count of first-degree robbery and one count of armed criminal action.
Anyone with information is asked to please call 816-474-TIPS or the Independence Police Department’s line for tips at 816-325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.
