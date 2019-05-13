INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed and dangerous man.
23-year-old Hasani Bakari is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He has a felony warrant out of Jackson County for statutory rape 2nd degree, two counts of statutory sodomy 2nd degree, and 3 counts of promoting prostitution 1st degree with a bond of $100,000 cash only.
Bakari also has a Missouri parole violation warrant for a weapons offense and is considered armed and dangerous and known to resist law enforcement.
If you know where Bakari is, please call the Tips hotline at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
