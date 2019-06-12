Independence
Independence Police Department

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

26-year-old Austin R. Sternberg is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that Sternberg has a Jackson County Felony Warrant for Child Molestation of a child less than 12 years of age and Attempt Child Molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.

He has been reported to be in possession of weapons in the past and involved in several assaults, authorities said.

Later Wednesday, police said that Sternberg has been taken into custody. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.