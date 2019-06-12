INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.
26-year-old Austin R. Sternberg is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said that Sternberg has a Jackson County Felony Warrant for Child Molestation of a child less than 12 years of age and Attempt Child Molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.
He has been reported to be in possession of weapons in the past and involved in several assaults, authorities said.
Later Wednesday, police said that Sternberg has been taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.