INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon which lead to a standoff at a residence.
The Independence Police Department said a shooting at 2:05 p.m. stemmed from a standoff in the 17300 block of Susquehanna Drive.
Officials said that one male victim was shot and transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
The suspect is believed to be inside the residence.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
